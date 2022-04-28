The Southwestern Illinois Flood Prevention District Council is announcing the 15-year process to receive full accreditation of the levees from Alton to Columbia is complete. For the last several years, the region has worked to upgrade the 75-mile levee system that protects the American Bottoms. The announcement that FEMA has signed off on the work was made Wednesday afternoon.
Council Chief Supervisor of Construction Chuck Etwert tells The Big Z had the levees been decertified, it would have made flood insurance for homes and businesses behind the levee mandatory.
The project began in 2007. It cost about $75-million in construction costs, with another $119-million for engineering and other various expenses. Still, Etwert says that’s about half the cost of the original estimates. You can hear the full interview with Etwert here: