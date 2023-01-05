This weekend’s Let’s Go Fishing Show will take place at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. It’s been a fixture of the early January calendar for nearly three decades, and traditionally draws crowds of 8,000-10,000 in attendance over 3 show days.
Visitors at the show will be able to shop for unique, cutting-edge products and services from over 100 exhibitors. From fishing bait, tackle, rods, reels, and electronics to a variety of fishing boats from local dealers. Jamie Lane, Let’s Go Fishing Show Producer tells The Big Z there will be free seminars throughout the weekend.
Kids can enjoy activities like a free fishing pond, and live animal exhibits from Treehouse Wildlife Center. The show offers a BOGO Child’s Admission Ticket on its website. Tickets are $7 for adults; $3.50 for ages 6-15; children 5 and under are free. On Friday, seniors age 60 and older will be admitted for only $5. Parking is free. Hours are Friday: 11:00 AM to 8 PM; Saturday: 9 AM - 7 PM; Sunday: 10 AM to 4 PM.
For more information, call 800-289-238 or visit www.letsgoshows.com