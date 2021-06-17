To reunite residents and businesses with money that is rightfully theirs, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) and the Illinois Treasurer’s Office are hosting a drop-in I-Cash event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 23, at the Caseyville Public Library.
“Many people who have unclaimed property with the state aren’t aware they’re owed money,” Stuart said. “I’m pleased to partner with the treasurer’s office to help area residents search for property that belongs to them, so they can quickly begin the process to get it returned.”
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office is holding $2.5 billion in unclaimed funds that belong to individuals across the state. Common types of unclaimed property include checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refunds checks and more. At the I-Cash event, a representative from the treasurer’s office will be available to check the I-Cash database, explain how to claim property and answer any questions. There is no cost to search for property or to submit a claim.
“The main reason the treasury is holding on to so much property is that rightful owners and their heirs haven’t come forward yet to claim it,” Stuart said. “An estimated one in four people in Illinois have unclaimed property, so I highly encourage residents to stop by this event to check if you’re among that group.”