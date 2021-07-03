A measure that would provide free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms, including boys bathrooms, is awaiting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. Currently, Illinois requires tampons to be provided to students who need them, but the supplies are kept in the nurse’s office. The bill’s sponsor is Sen. Karina Villa.
Senator Jil Tracy questioned why the products would be available in boys bathrooms at taxpayers’ expense.
Rep. Avery Bourne said if schools are mandated to place the materials in all boys restrooms, it opens up the door for immature students to mess with costly resources.