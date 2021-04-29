Survivors of sexual assault would be able to seek a permanent no-contact order against their attacker under legislation sponsored by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), which passed the House last week.
“Currently, a no-contact order can last up to two years, and to get it extended beyond that, a survivor has to go back to court and face their assailant all over again,” Stuart said. “The fear of having to relive their trauma should not prevent anyone from obtaining the protection they need. By making no-contact orders permanent in certain cases, this bill would protect survivors from further harm.”
Stuart sponsored House Bill 734, which allows survivors of sexual crimes to request a permanent no-contact order from their offender, meaning they would no longer have to go back to court every few years. After receiving approval in the House, the bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
“Offering survivors lifetime protection gives them more control over their situation, keeps them safe and helps them heal,” Stuart said. “I appreciate my colleagues’ support for this measure to better safeguard survivors of sexual assault and look forward to it becoming law.”