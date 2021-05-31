As businesses struggle to recover from pandemic-related financial hardship, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) helped advance a measure through the Senate to ease the burden.
“To provide support where industries need it most, this measure allows units of local government to determine where waiving fees would be beneficial to a struggling business,” Crowe said. “When planning steps for economic recovery after the pandemic, local governments are capable of deciding what is best for the community’s financial future.”
The proposal creates an option for counties and municipalities to waive licensing, permitting or registration fees for local businesses and services. To qualify, businesses must demonstrate financial need from the pandemic.
Counties and municipalities regulate businesses in a multitude of industries that may qualify, including bars, restaurants, construction, insurance, transportation, tourism and entertainment.
“Nearly every industry has faced unique challenges over the last year and a half,” Crowe said. “This proposal allows governments to offer relief to any local business that demonstrates financial loss.”
House Bill 2454 passed the Senate Thursday.