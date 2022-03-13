Legislation at the Illinois Statehouse could increase the number of wineries that would be allowed to self-distribute their products in Illinois.
Senate Bill 2976 would increase the amount of wine in-state and out-of-state wineries could self distribute in the state without using a wholesaler.
The legislation was submitted by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Maryville, and its intent is to bring relief to wineries across the state.
The National Association of Wine Retailers, an organization that represents the interests of wine sellers nationwide, has been in support of the bill.
Executive Director Tom Wark, laid out what this legislation could do for wine retailers in Illinois.
"This legislation would allow more wineries in Illinois to be able to sell directly to retailers and not have to go through a middle-man wholesaler," Wark explained.
The law currently requires Illinois wineries to go through a wholesale supplier while selling their product. Senate Bill 2976 would change that and bring relief to smaller wineries, Wark said.
"This helps wineries tremendously because oftentimes it's hard for a small Illinois winery to get a wholesaler to work with them," Wark said. "This allows them to sell directly to retailers. They get higher margins and the retailers get access to more wine."
SB2976 would also reduce a 60% increase in licensing fees for Illinois wineries that went into effect last year. That could allow for wineries to make more money, said Wark.
"It allows the wineries to get their wine in more retail shops, more restaurants and make a little bit more money on every sale that they make," he said.
Three large wine groups, The Illinois Grape Growers, Vintners Alliance and The National Association of Wine Retailers have all shown support the bill.
If the legislation is to pass, it would amend the Liquor Control Act of 1934 and go into effect immediately.