Illinois state lawmakers are discussing legislation that would require school districts to pay for out-of-state placement for special needs students.
House Bill 4365 would require school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if their Individualized Education Program (IEP) determines their current district is unfit to meet the student's needs.
The program would be funded by school districts, with funds from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grant. The IDEA grant focuses on improving the education of children with disabilities.
Stephanie Jones, an attorney with the Illinois Council of School Attorneys, said while this will only apply to a small handful of students, those students are sometimes out of other options.
"This isn't an out for every student, it's just the students we can not find a facility for because others are not appropriate," Jones said. "With one of my students, we have applied to 47 other schools and can now demonstrate that there is no other option."
The legislation filed by state Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove. He explained that his legislation's intent is to make sure every student gets the education they deserve.
"This is to some degree an urgent issue that we are trying to address to make sure that these kids have an opportunity to learn and thrive the best that they can," Didech said.
Jones went on to explain that sending a student out of state to non-Illinois State Board of Education approved facility would be a last-ditch effort in the most extreme cases.
"This would be in the most extreme cases to place a student in a non-ISBE approved facility, only when we've gone through a process to demonstrate that there are no other facilities available," Jones said.
The measure pass the House last week and now awaits a hearing in the Senate.