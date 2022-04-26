There is new legislation requiring water utilities to notify health-care and senior living facilities of water supply disruptions that could lead to water quality problems, such as legionella and other pathogens.
In 2015, an outbreak of Legionnaires disease killed 14 people and sickened dozens more at an Illinois veterans home in Quincy. The incident cost the state millions in settlement money to families.
Officials say Illinois can’t let its guard down because legionella in water supplies is still a threat.
“A big concern about this is that 96% of the cases are individual cases and not part of an outbreak, so most of them go unreported and unaddressed and so that is why this ongoing effort is so critical,” said Brad Considine, director of Strategic Initiatives with the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease.
Under the legislation, water supply operators must send notices between 15 and 30 days before any planned water supply disruption event or within two hours after any unplanned disruption event to health care facilities, as well as to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Health. Operators must also post a notice on their website or social media page, if one exists.
Considine said disruptions caused by water main breaks, flooding, and construction can be disastrous.
“They can all trigger the release of material downstream and into facilities, like health-care facilities, where our most vulnerable populations are,” Considine said.
In 2018, Illinois implemented sweeping new water management guidelines for water utilities to ensure high water quality and better prevent waterborne illness issues. In addition, most health-care facilities are required by the Joint Commission that approves accreditation and the federal government to have water management plans in place to control legionella risks.
“Illinois has made great strides in proactive water management in recent years,” Considine said. “The upgraded water management guidelines implemented a few years ago along with these notification requirements are a model for states across the nation. Most importantly, the cooperative spirit between Illinois water utilities and health-care facilities promises ongoing improvements in our collective efforts to protect our most vulnerable populations.”
HB 4988 passed both the House and the Senate and awaits the Governor’s signature.