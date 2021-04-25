In an attempt to prevent residents from being misled by phone scams, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) supported an initiative in the Senate to outlaw scam call operators from disguising their identity by having a false telephone number show up on caller ID.
“Scammers use deceitful measures to persuade residents into giving them personal information,” Crowe said. “By prohibiting automated solicitors from falsifying caller ID, we can help protect residents from falling victim to telephone scams.”
In Illinois, the Telephone Solicitations Act requires a live operator to state his or her name, the organization they are representing, and the purpose for the call. The law also prohibits a solicitor from manipulating caller ID, commonly known as spoofing. However, current state law does not address when the caller is not a live operator.
To protect consumers, the initiative requires the operator of any soliciting telephone call to immediately state the affiliated business and the purpose of the call, and to confirm consent from the receiver.
“It’s shameful for scammers to use dishonest tactics to intentionally seek out vulnerable residents,” Crowe said. “Call authentication is critical to protect residents from identity fraud and theft.”
Senate Bill 2225 passed the Senate and moves for further deliberation in the House.