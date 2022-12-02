Legislation is moving through Springfield which would divest Illinois funds from Russian debt.
State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe’s measure is a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The bill as amended by the Senate earlier this month would also welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate.
“We've all been watching this from afar,” said LaPointe, D-Chicago, during a House Executive Committee hearing Tuesday. “Some of us have been more up close to refugees from Russia in our communities, but all of us have been heartbroken by what we are seeing.”
LaPointe’s proposal would require divestment from Russian stocks and includes the country of Belarus. It names the Teachers’ Retirement System and Illinois State Board of Investment and urges public systems not controlled by the state to do the same.
Last February, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on state employee pension systems to review their portfolios for divestment possibilities.
The House passed the bill last spring, but the Senate didn’t take up amendments to the measure until this fall. The Senate added a provision which offered guidance for the 2024 election to avoid Russian interference.
“The Illinois Senate joins the international community in denouncing Russia’s ongoing, unconscionable acts of aggression against the Ukrainian people,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.
The legislation gives the Illinois Department of Human Services authority to create a Ukrainian Refugee Resettlement Program. The United Nations estimates over 3 million people have left Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion.