In an effort to address teaching shortages across the state, legislation has been advanced by an Illinois Senate education committee to make it easier for retirees to return to the classroom.
Senate Bill 3201 allows retired teachers to return to the classroom for 140 days or 750 paid hours without affecting their retirement status. Currently retired teachers are allowed to teach 120 days per year.
“The teacher shortage is a burden that our educational system is currently having, and allowing retired teachers to return to schools for a longer period of time will reduce that burden,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Napoleon Harris III, D-Harvey.
According to a survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, 88% of schools are currently experiencing shortages of fulltime teachers, and 96% said they are short of substitute teachers.
A similar bill is pending in the House that would extend the return-to-work limit only through June 30 of this year, but Harris feels it should be extended through the 2022-2023 academic year as well.
“The school year would be over so it would really have no effect, so we really want to have that coverage when the year starts and give those school districts the opportunity to fill the classrooms for the teacher shortages that are happening now not just in our state but across the country,” said Harris.
State Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, wondered if the IRS is going to have a problem with the change.
“The IRS does not like people receiving a non-taxable annuity and at the same time earning income so the question is what is part time and what is fulltime,” said Martwick.
Harris said the IRS hasn’t raised any concerns as of yet.
The largest labor union in the U.S. sounded the alarm on the teacher shortage, predicting shortfalls of more than 100,000 teachers. National Education Association president Becky Pringle said the staffing shortages are the result of low teacher pay, high stress, and crumbling schools.
The average public school teacher salary in Illinois is $62,315 as of January 2022, but the range typically falls between $54,000 and $72,000.