An Illinois lawmaker is pushing for the passage of three bills meant to protect state run veterans homes from disease outbreaks.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said she does not want to see a repeat of the tragedy at the LaSalle Veterans Home where 36 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak beginning in November 2020.
“It took the Pritzker administration eleven days to arrive on site in LaSalle, and it still could take the same number of days today,” said Rezin during a news conference Thursday. “The issue is not fixed if the same problem exists.”
Last year, Rezin said an IDPH contractor admitted the agency’s delayed on-site arrival impeded efforts in controlling the spread of the virus which was later reiterated by the Department of Human Services’ Inspector General.
In addition to a bill which sets a timeframe for the Illinois Department of Public Health to respond to an outbreak, another measure would give the Legislative Inspector General subpoena powers when investigating problems.
Following the outbreak in LaSalle, a blistering investigative report by an inspector general noted that despite escaping all traces of the deadly virus for eight months after it entered Illinois, there was little done to devise protocols for preventing or managing infections at the home.
LaSalle was not alone. There were at least 15 deaths at Manteno and 25 at Quincy.
Linda Chapa LaVia, director of Illinois’ Veterans Affairs Department, resigned after being questioned by a House committee on the response.
Rezin said she is dumbfounded why the bills aren’t being considered by Democrats.
“I’m very frustrated that I haven’t been able to get these bills called from my colleagues across the aisle and also the governor’s office,” said Rezin.
The Illinois Auditor General is currently conducting a performance audit of the state’s response to the outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home as ordered by a House Resolution.