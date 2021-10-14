With the warm weather over the summer and little in the way of cooler weather so far, trees are not yet dropping their leaves in large numbers. But it won't be long until the fall colors return, and then turn into a fall pile of leaves for many. A local fire chief has a few reminders if you plan on doing any burning.
In communities where it is allowed, residents are implored to use common sense. Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said a lot of fires spread, whether through inattention or a sudden gust of wind.
He reminds there are other options to dispose of yard waste.
Burning is allowed in some communities but not in others. Check with your local fire department for information on local rules.