Lewis and Clark Community College is receiving a $1.1 million grant for its YouthBuild Program. The program is for youths ages 16-24 who lack the knowledge, skills, and resources to reach their full potential. Participants get help with completing GED requirements and vocational training in areas such as construction, healthcare, information technology and more.
Val Harris said the grant comes through the U.S. Department of Labor.
Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, YouthBuild grants support a pre-apprenticeship model to help young people learn valuable occupational skills.