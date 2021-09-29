The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees has approved $12.5 million in match funding to support a major renovation of the Godfrey Campus’ Main Complex.
In August, the college closed two floors of Baldwin and Caldwell Halls, both in the Main Complex, to address safety and health concerns involving ventilation issues contributing to the growth of mold.
In 2019, the state of Illinois allocated $37.5 million to L&C’s Main Complex Renovation Project, but so far, no money has been released. The closures displaced 46 faculty, 26 offices, and 136 class sections, for a total of 153 classroom moves to other locations on campus and 33 moves from face-to-face to virtual. Student services were among the offices impacted.
Lewis and Clark President Ken Trzaska said during an appearance on The Big Z's Let's Talk earlier this month once those renovations are complete, the space might have a completely new look and feel:
College leadership said the spaces will remain closed indefinitely, adding a sense of urgency to the renovation project. Trzaska said the $12.5 million represents a 25 percent match to support the long-overdue renovation and thanked the board for the positive vote of 6-1 in favor of the match.