For the second time in four months, there is a vacancy on the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees. Charles Hanfelder tendered his resignation at last week’s meeting. Former board chair David Heyen resigned amid controversy at the October meeting.
There was no controversy with the Hanfelder resignation. College President Dr. Ken Trzaska:
Hanfelder was one of three trustees elected in the spring of 2019, along with Julie Johnson and Kevin Rust. Trustees will vote on a new board member at its regular board meeting on March 14 to replace former Trustee Hanfelder. Anyone interested in being considered to serve on the Board is welcome to submit a letter of interest for consideration to board@lc.edu .