Students attending Lewis and Clark Community College will be welcomed back to campus on Tuesday. This follows a nearly two-week pause in classes, events, and day-to-day operations due to a cybersecurity incident on November 23. Team members will report to campus Monday and everyone else on Tuesday.
The IT team at the college noticed a problem late on November 23 and notified school leadership. The campus was closed, and all events were cancelled starting November 24 and the school contacted authorities and their insurance carrier. A team that specializes in cybersecurity matters arrived on campus November 26 and has been working daily to deal with the attack. School officials would not say how much money the hackers demanded but did say it is not believed any personal information from students or team members was compromised. Lewis and Clark President Ken Trzaska told the Big Z last week, no additional days would be added to the fall semester calendar and students would not be penalized for any late course work due to the computer issues.