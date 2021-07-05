Lewis and Clark Community College is brining back an in-person recruitment and cookout event to kick off their 2021-2022 Fall semester. L&C Summerfest will be held on July 15th at the Commons/Grove area of the Godfrey campus. Besides food and giveaways, college representatives will be on hand to offer campus tours and career and transfer degree program information.
LCCC Recruiter Amy Bowling said they have a full schedule planned for Summerfest.
Summerfest takes place on Thursday, July 15th from 4-6 pm. New and prospective students are asked to bring a photo ID and current transcript copies if they are interested in enrolling in courses. Enrollment will be done on site for the event. All current and interested students are invited for the festivities. Go go www.lc.edu for more information