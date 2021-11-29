A cybersecurity event impacting Lewis and Clark Community College has forced all campus locations to remain closed this week. The school announced on Sunday the continued closure of all locations and cancellation of all on-campus classes and events so that IT systems have time to recover. The school will be closed at least through Friday December 3.
The initial incident took place sometime on Tuesday, forcing the closure of the campus starting Wednesday. All classes, campus events, program events and athletic events are canceled, and all Lewis and Clark campus offices and buildings will be closed at all locations including the main campus in Godfrey, the N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville and other satellite classrooms.
The announcement also said students would not be penalized academically during this time, however students in some classes that involve off-campus clinical hours would be contacted by their instructor regarding the status of their work this week.
Lewis and Clark employees will also not report to work unless contacted by a supervisor with updated instructions.