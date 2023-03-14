For the second time in four months, there is a new person joining the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees. Donna Ware will fill out the unexpired term of Charles Hanfelder, who tendered his resignation at last month’s meeting.
Ware, who currently works as an Executive Director of Planning and Design with BJC HealthCare, with more than 30 years in architecture, will serve out the remainder of retired Trustee Charles Hanfelder’s term, to end in April 2025.
Hanfelder was one of three trustees elected in the spring of 2019, along with Julie Johnson and Kevin Rust.
Bethalto School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin was picked to fill out the unexpired term of former board chair David Heyen .