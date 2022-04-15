Whoever is hired to be the next Athletic Director at Godfrey’s Lewis and Clark Community College will be a full-time AD. The position has been a part-time position for years, with time split coaching as well. Current AD and men’s basketball coach Doug Stotler will be retiring effective June 1.
College President Dr. Ken Trzaska says athletics is a great driver of enrollment, with 2/3 of the college’s athletes being international students, and notes there is a lot of work to do in athletics that he believes requires a full-time director.
Board Chair David Heyen expressed his hesitation over spending that kind of money.
The final vote was 4-1. Dwight Werts, Brenda Walker-McCain, Julie Johnson, and Larry Trent voted “yes” with Board Chair David Heyen voting no and board members Kevin Rust and Charles Hanfelder voting “present.” You can hear the full discussion here: