Lewis and Clark Community College has been named to the Military Friendly Schools list for 2023-2024. The list honors the top colleges, universities and trade schools that do the most to embrace our country's military service members, veterans, and spouses as students and who do what they can to ensure their success on campus.
Director of Career and Veteran Services at Lewis and Clark Terry Lane tells The Big Z Lewis and Clark first received the designation in 2011.
He says that is done through individual assistance programs, the Veterans’ Office, and Veterans Resource Center. The Center provides computers, a TV and resource materials in a relaxed atmosphere where veterans can study or talk with peers. You can listen to the full conversation with Lane here: