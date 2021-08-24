Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has received a nearly $65,000 grant for its Project Read Program.
Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White’s office announced the grant. The program offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills.
L&C Adult Education Community Services Coordinator Sheila Vaughn said the grant will be put to good use.
White’s State Librarian Office also recognized L&C’s Project Read Program by honoring volunteer tutor Lee Beneze with a 2021 Spotlight on Service Award. He is one of only 10 awardees statewide. For more information on the college’s adult literacy courses, call (618) 468-4141.