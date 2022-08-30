Travel expenses were a hot topic at this month’s Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees meeting. College President Dr. Ken Trzaska is scheduled to attend an upcoming meeting of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). Trustee and board secretary Kevin Rust questioned what the college has been spending on the president’s travel.
After laying out a series of travel expenses over the past year, Dr. Trzaska pointed out that these were all budgeted expenses, and he has come in under budget on every trip. He then addressed questions about a recent ICCTA (Illinois Community College Trustees Association) meeting.
The request passed with only Rust and Board President David Heyen voting against it.
You can hear the full discussion here: https://youtu.be/t10I-CkdEug?t=762