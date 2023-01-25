You are invited to a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. At 2pm, the program will kick off with music, a keynote address by Alton's First Lady, Rev. Sheila Goins, and free refreshments at the conclusion of the event.
It will be held in the Trimpe Building’s Ahlmeyer Atrium and is expected to last about an hour. Lewis and Clark’s Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings tells The Big Z Rev. Goins’ address will focus on financial literacy.
This event will kick off Black History Month programming at the college throughout the month of February. To learn more about these events, visit www.lc.edu/campus-life