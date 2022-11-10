If you are considering a career in nursing, you are invited to attend Lewis and Clark Community College’s Nursing Open House tonight (Thursday) on the college’s Godfrey Campus. You will be able to tour the state-of-the-art facilities in the Templin Nursing Building and learn details about what it takes to become a nurse.
So, what kind of person makes a good nurse?
Robbie White, Professor in the college’s nursing program says instructors and students will also be on hand to answer questions and share their experience in the program. The open house runs from 6-8pm. For more information, call (618) 468-4401 or visit www.lc.edu/nursing