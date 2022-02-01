An associate math professor at Lewis and Clark Community College is in the running for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award. Brandon Huff has recently taught General Education Statistics, General Education Mathematics, College Algebra, Trigonometry and Business Mathematics.
Huff tells The Big Z it was an emotional experience to learn he was nominated.
Nominees from each of the state’s community colleges attend an annual ceremony in June, where an overall winner will be announced.