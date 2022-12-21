The Lewis and Clark Community College board has passed a tax levy for the coming fiscal year, estimating $19.1 million will be needed to operate. Nearly $8 million has been designated for educational purposes, while $5.3 million will go towards operations and maintenance purposes.
The college’s Vice President of Finance Mary Schulte explained this year’s resolution is compared to actual levy numbers as a result of the application of the 2021 EAV (Equalized Assessed Valuation).
EAV is part of an approach to taxation and property assessment which is supposed to ensure fairness to the taxpayers throughout the state of Illinois. EAV is also used in attempting to equitably set and distribute state grants-in-aid and applying tax rate and bonded indebtedness restrictions fairly. The tax levy resolution passed unanimously.