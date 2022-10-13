The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees is now one person short, following the resignation of former board Chairman David Heyen this week. If you would like to serve on the board, applications will be accepted through October 27. The board must appoint a replacement within 60 days from the date of Heyen’s resignation.
The resignation came during an investigation into what have been described as inappropriate comments toward a faculty member that were caught on a live microphone during a Board of Trustees meeting in September. That faculty member - Professor of Philosophy Gerald Mozur – expressed a desire for the appointment to “be a collective effort, not an appointment by the outgoing member.”
District residents, age 18 and up, who are interested in serving the college, should submit a Letter of Interest explaining why they want to serve on the Board, along with a biography/resume to board@lc.edu now through October 27, for consideration. The trustee seat will be one of two on the ballot for the April 4, 2023, consolidated election.