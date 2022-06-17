By a 7-1 vote, the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees approved a new contract with the Lewis and Clark Faculty Association. Among the high points of the new 3-year deal is the introduction of a new pilot program called the Teaching and Engagement Model, or TEM.
TEM allows faculty to do more recruiting and development of new programs or further develop their own programs. Also included in the new deal is a shared governance agreement, which Faculty Association President Debbie Witsken tells The Big Z states that faculty and administration are going to work closely together in academic-related matters.
This new deal goes into effect July 1. Board Chairman David Heyen cast the lone “no” vote. You can hear the full interview with Witsken here: