The continuing saga of two fired Madison County administrators continues. Doug Hulme and Rob Dorman were let go in April 2020 over their alleged involvement in an email spying scheme allegedly uncovered during a nearly 2-year investigation. A suit filed by Wood River attorney Thomas Maag accuses the county of passing a Bill of Attainder, which are acts of a legislature that declare a person guilty of a crime without a trial or judicial hearing, and which is unconstitutional.
The men were at the center of an investigation into alleged corruption within county government. Hulme and Dorman were not charged with any crimes but were fired by a near unanimous vote by the Madison County Board. Hulme and Dorman were accused of improperly accessing the emails of other county officials for political purposes. Dorman and Hulme maintain they were never presented with any evidence of any wrongdoing, nor were they told of what they were accused.