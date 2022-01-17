The family of one of the victims in the deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in December is expected to file suit in Madison County Court. 26-year-old Austin McEwen was one of six people killed December 10 when a tornado hit the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville.
His parents plan to file a wrongful death suit, alleging Amazon was aware of the severe weather threat that evening, but failed to evacuate the fulfillment center, failed to notify its workers of inclement weather, or have a proper emergency plan in place. An Amazon spokesperson said there was a designated shelter in the warehouse where workers could take cover. The facility opened in 2016. The family is reportedly asking for more than $50,000 from each of the four defendants named in the suit, which includes Amazon.com, the project’s developer, and the construction company that built the facility.