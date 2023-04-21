Illinois is known for having the strictest biometric privacy laws in the country, but that may change.
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled against the burger chain White Castle in February and said each time a person’s biometric data is collected, it is a violation of the Biometric Information Privacy Act. The company was using finger scans for employee time clocks.
White Castle is facing potential lawsuit damages of up to $17 billion as a result of the ruling. The high court suggested the Illinois General Assembly may want to take up the issue for possible changes.
Because of the implications for any company that uses biometric identification technology in Illinois, 13 business groups filed “friends of the court” briefs supporting White Castle’s contention that employees need only be asked once for permission to relay their data.
During an event in Springfield with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said in its current state, the law is flawed.
“I am disappointed at the recklessness that the Democratic majority displayed in passing the most onerous, trial-friendly BIPA law in the nation,” said Curran. “Illinois is one of three states with a BIPA law, but the only one without security exemptions.”
A coalition of business, technology and health care groups have called on the legislature to make changes to BIPA.
The group wants the law updated to require proof that actual harm occurred to individuals before imposing fines. They also want to establish a “notice and cure” period, which would allow businesses to address any potential issues in instances where there has been no actual harm. Another modification to BIPA they want is to rectify the recent court decision that found every incident is a separate violation resulting in exponentially higher awards.
They also want businesses to be allowed to use biometric technology for routine human resources and record-keeping purposes including time clocks.
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said changing the law must be a bipartisan effort.
“BIPA is really a complex issue, and I don't think any one person or party is going to have a solution to it,” Welch said at the Camber event.
Illinois is the only state that allows individuals the right to sue over the improper collection of biometric data.