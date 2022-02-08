Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed suspension of the 1% grocery tax in Illinois is being called a one-time gimmick by some.
The suspension would last for only fiscal year 2023 and is estimated to save consumers $360 million. The suspension would mean if you spend $100 on groceries you would save $1, if the governor's proposed budget is passed.
“People will feel the difference when they’re able to keep $360 million in our pocketbooks that would have otherwise went out for grocery taxes,” said State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago.
But State Sen. Jill Tracy, R-Quincy, said it is a drop in the bucket.
“A 1% abatement in just the cost of food is little appeasement to a working mom trying to feed her family when inflation is at 8%,” said Tracy.
The grocery tax suspension is one piece of Pritzker’s proposed Illinois Family Relief Plan, which aims to also double the property tax rebate and temporarily freeze the fuel tax.
Pritzker said those options are only available to the state because of recent fiscal responsibility, but State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said the numbers don’t add up in the governor's budget.
“It looks like the governor is proposing temporary tax relief coupled with permanent spending increases,” said Barickman.
The budget proposal will next be taken up by the General Assembly.