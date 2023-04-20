Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.