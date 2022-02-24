Illinois federal lawmakers are reacting today to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops began moving their forces into eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, and two Ukrainian government websites were reportedly hit by a Russian cyber-attack earlier this week. A Ukrainian government spokesman says at least 40 people have been killed so far.
Democrat U.S. Senator Dick Durbin issued a statement on Wednesday:
“Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred. Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe.”
Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Mike Bost issued this statement:
“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine must be met with decisive action from the United States and our global partners. This isn’t the time for subtle nuance and split hairs. Yesterday, President Biden announced a temporary pause on the Nord Stream II pipeline and sanctions on two Russian banks, Russian elites and their families, and Russia’s sovereign debt. But he must do more now. We must send the message that we stand firm with the Ukrainian people and on the side of peace. The world is watching.”