Legislation at the Illinois statehouse that looks to set up a trust fund for a child whose parents have used them as social media influencers has passed the Senate.
Senate Bill 1782, filed by state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, sets up protections for children of parents who have earned money by using their child's likeness on social media platforms.
The measure provides that a video blogger who features a minor child in 30% of their content shared on online platforms like YouTube, Twitter, TikTok or others must set aside 15% of gross earnings on the video content in a trust account to be preserved for the benefit of the minor upon reaching 18 years old.
Koehler discussed the measure before the Senate on Wednesday and said no other state in the nation has a similar law.
"The reason this is an important bill is that this becomes precedent-setting," Koehler said. "No other state in the United States has voted on this, so we would be the first."
The parents would file their information with the Illinois Department of Labor. However, Koehler said the state would not be responsible for the payouts but did say the measure provides children with an avenue for repayment.
"They [children] have a right of action. They can sue, they can have damages and legal fees paid for. I think this is a good bill," Koehler said.
Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the need for this measure has never been more prevalent.
"I think we see the necessity for this because the rise of social media just creates opportunity for people, including minors, to make money online," Holmes said. "This is something we did not see years ago."
The measure would also allow for that child to request the deletion of the content upon turning 18.
The bill passed through the Senate and now waits to be sent to the Illinois House for further action.