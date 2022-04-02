As Illinois High school students continue to move to other states to attend college, lawmakers are taking steps to keep them from leaving.
Members of the Senate Higher Education Committee have released a package of bills they said will address what is called “Brain Drain.”
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who has introduced legislation which would require public universities and community colleges to provide textbooks and course materials for free for in-state students, said many college students who leave don’t move back.
“We know studies have shown where you receive your higher education degree is most likely where you are going to stay for the rest of your life and pay taxes the rest of your life,” said Bennett.
A number of public universities and community colleges, such as Southern Illinois University, already include free textbook rentals for all students.
Other measures included tax credits for families whose students attend Illinois universities, and allowing the use of Monetary Award Program (MAP) grant money for other purposes related to school.
According to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, undergraduate enrollment at Illinois colleges was slightly lower this past fall compared to last year, and down over 8% compared to the fall of 2019.
University of Illinois Extension researcher Zach Kennedy said the outward flow of younger Illinoisans since 2010 is unprecedented.
“The students who went out of state for college and did not return, the rate of that was second highest in Illinois,” said Kennedy. “Only New Jersey lost more of the college-aged individuals out of state who then never returned.”