A pair of local lawmakers are announcing a bill to allocate $200 million in rebates to downstate families and businesses experiencing surges in their energy costs. State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and State Representative Amy Elik (111th-Alton) have introduced legislation to release $200 million from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Harriss says that provide reimbursements to Ameren residential and small commercial customers.
The bill provides the appropriation needed to execute HB 4412 that passed the legislature in Lame Duck Session subject to appropriation. The rebates will provide the average household with around $170 in credits on their power bills. Unlike LIHEAP, the appropriated rebates are not income-based and will go out to all Ameren customers.