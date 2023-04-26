What kinds of regulations there will be on future carbon sequestration projects in Illinois depends on if common ground can be found.
Some see carbon capture and storage, or CCS, as a way to cut down on pollution while also potentially advancing future forms of energy.
Several pipelines are being proposed through parts of central Illinois. The goal for one project is to take carbon dioxide captured from industrial manufacturing like ethanol production and pipe it in liquid form from out-of-state to rock formations deep underground in the Illinois Basin.
During a joint hearing of Illinois House and Senate committees Monday, the Sierra Club’s Christine Nannicelli said there’s skepticism the process is a net positive on the environment.
“And so we are asking for the state legislature to act and to make sure that Illinois taxpayers, our land and our climate are adequately protected,” Nannicelli said.
There are competing bills lawmakers are discussing with environmental groups, industry associations and private citizens. Those bills are House Bills 2202 and 3119, and Senate Bills 2153 and 2421.
Illinois Farm Bureau’s Bill Bodine said they have discussed the issues with industry representatives and have gone from opposed to neutral to the industry-favored legislation.
“Now the proposal we’ve negotiated with the industry isn’t perfect, we will admit that, but it does create protections for property rights issues associated with carbon storage that we believe will be amongst the strongest in the country,” Bodine said.
Central Illinois resident Kathleen Campbell opposes pipelines carrying concentrated CO2 and said while the IFB has its positions, others disagree.
“Those of us that live along the pipeline do have a lot of safety concerns and we do not feel they are being addressed,” Campbell told the committees. “I’d also like to mention that four county farm bureaus along the pipeline are in full opposition formerly.”
Illinois Manufacturers' Association President Mark Denzler said safety is their main concern. But there are also economic benefits to consider.
“We have the geology. We have the industry. We have the central location. We have the expertise. Let’s not lose the opportunity to tap into federal dollars, grow the economy and reduce emissions,” Denzler said.
The recently enacted federal Inflation Reduction Act sets aside $12.1 billion for carbon sequestration projects. The Prairie Research Institute found several projects could result in hundreds of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.
Of the proposed Illinois bills, none have advanced out of committee for a full vote.