New legislation in the Illinois House ensures consumers have more options when it comes to getting everything from cell phones to tractors repaired. The Right to Repair Act is part of a national conversation about whether manufacturers can place restrictions on who can perform the repairs.
Abe Scarr, director of the Illinois Public Interest Research Group says bottom line, people just want to be able to fix their stuff.
The bill requires manufacturers to provide product owners and independent repair shops with diagnostic software, manuals, and replacement parts at reasonable prices.