Noting that neighboring states are attracting businesses, including some from Illinois, Republican lawmakers are calling for business reforms.
In the last year alone, Boeing, Tyson Foods, Caterpillar, and several other companies announced they were leaving Illinois.
Over a decade ago, former Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman warned Illinois lawmakers about the state’s anti-business climate.
“Despite the fact that we have announced plans for dozens of new factories in the last few years and that our work force in the United States has increased by more than 14,500 people in the last 10 years, we haven't opened a new factory in Illinois in decades. In short, when Caterpillar and most other companies look to locate a new factory in the U.S, Illinois is not in the running for such projects. It doesn't have to be that way,” he wrote in an op-ed.
State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, said his district saw automaker Stellantis shutter their plant in Belvidere then announce a $155 million dollar investment in Indiana. The move cost over 1,300 workers their jobs.
“If we grew at the same rate as some of our neighboring states, we would have over a million more people living in Illinois over the last ten years,” said Sosnowski during a news conference Wednesday. “These policies that this administration and the majority party in Illinois continue to push are hurting job creators and hurting families in Illinois.”
The outmigration from the Land of Lincoln continues. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022.
State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said the playing field is uneven in the General Assembly after about 600 pieces of legislation advanced this session.
“Over 500 of those were Democrat bills, only about 70 were Republican bills,” said Ugaste. “We’re not being allowed to fix the problems that are addressing this state.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday painted a rosy picture for Illinois and said the state is taking in more revenue than expected. He wants to hear from Republicans on the budget and other issues, including possible tax cuts.
“I’ve had conversations across the aisle, Democrats and Republicans, about what we should do going forward in budgets if we see stability in these higher revenues,” said Pritzker.
In its latest ranking, CNBC placed Illinois as only the 40th best business-friendly state in the country.