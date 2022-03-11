Several Illinois state lawmakers are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker to freeze any unreleased funds associated with projects earmarked for the legislative district of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Madigan was indicted last week on 22 counts of federal corruption charges, including racketeering, bribery and extortion. Prosecutors allege Madigan for nearly a decade used his power as speaker and leader of the Democratic Party of Illinois for personal benefit, with aid from others.
State Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, said she’s not questioning the legitimacy of any projects. She and others just want to freeze taxpayer-funded capital projects tied to Madigan so there can be further review. Williams said one project in particular is concerning.
“And that’s a $98 million appropriation for a sound treatment on the train tracks behind three hotels that happen to be owned by clients of former Speaker Madigan’s,” Williams told The Center Square. “That in particular raises concerns. What we’re asking for is simply another review of the projects.”
In total, there’s $144 million in projects tied to Madigan’s district that Williams, state Reps. Terra Costa Howard, D-Glen Ellyn, Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park, and Linsdey LaPointe, D-Chicago, want the governor to freeze and review. The projects stem from the 2019 Rebuild Illinois capitol construction plan that’s paid for by doubling the state’s gas tax and other tax and fee increases.
“In the wake of the sweeping indictment we saw last week, it calls into question whether those projects were really developed in advance in the best interest of taxpayers or whether they were the result of insider relationships and deals,” Williams said.
As to how to go about that review, Williams couldn’t say, but she’s working to make that happen.
“We just wanted to slow down the expenditure of taxpayer moneys to make sure that we have thoroughly vetted the projects and ensure they are in the best interest of Illinois residents,” Williams said.
The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about Williams’ letter.
Madigan has denied any wrongdoing.