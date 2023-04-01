Many gathered in the state's capital Wednesday for Agriculture Legislative Day to celebrate different types of agriculture throughout Illinois.
Agriculture Legislative Day was hosted by state lawmakers, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and other state officials to discuss ways of growing and improving the agriculture industry in Illinois.
Stratton said the state will continue to support the agricultural industry in Illinois.
"I am proud of the work that we're doing to invest in our young people and the innovative ag education and workforce development that will help them reach their potential," Stratton said.
Rachel Hood, president of the Illinois Future Farmers of America chapter, said her group has seen a record-breaking number of participants.
"My teammates and I get to share over and over again throughout this year talking to legislators as well as business and industry professionals in the agriculture industry is that our FFA membership has grown from 23,000 members to nearly 40,000 FFA members," Hood said.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okwaville, said the agricultural youth in attendance are the future of the state.
"We have fed the world from Illinois from World War I and World War II. We are feeding the world right now," Meier said. "I look out here and I see our youth. These are our future."
Naomi Dolan of 4-H explained that programs like hers prepare young farmers to be leaders in the future.
"Together the 4-H's develop our youth of today so they can become the talented, thoughtful and resourceful leaders of tomorrow," Dolan said. "Here to serve their clubs, their community, their country and their world."
According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois accounts for 4% of all U.S. agriculture sales.
Meier said the old practice of farming in Illinois is gone.
"Ag is a group of people who work together, we are very diversified now," Meier said. "The old idea of a farm being 160 acres, ten cows, and ten sows and feeding those hogs, is gone."