Lawmakers in the Illinois House are working on a bill that requires full-day kindergarten. Currently, districts can offer full-day or half-day kindergarten, but this legislation mandates the full school day option. It’s sponsored by Democrat State Representative Mary Beth Canty of Arlington Heights who says this will help boost academic performance and strengthen social-emotional skills.
Canty says the bill is a work in progress. She plans to address concerns about costs by phasing in the change over four years.