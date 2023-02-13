An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies.
State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 earlier this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products.
Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what they hope to prevent with this measure.
"Time and again, conversations around child neglect fail to recognize and distinguish the impact of poverty on families, and how an inability to meet those basic needs of these families can lead to involvement in the child welfare system," Shaver said during a news conference.
The measure will provide a monthly diaper allowance of around $70 per child for families who fall below the federal poverty line.
Shaver said this is a real problem that needs real solutions.
"Diaper need is a serious issue. It impacts one in every three families nationally," Shaver said. "Infants and toddlers can go through up to 12 diapers a day and families spend anywhere from $70 to $100 per month, per child, on diapers."
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, had questions about the cost and said the state should consider the impacts of subsidization.
"How much is this going to cost, lets start with that. Two, how are we going to pay for it," Rose told The Center Square. "Let's be clear, if you give everyone $70 for diapers, the price of diapers will go up."
There were also questions about oversight of how the allowance would be allocated and spent.
"Frankly, I think as Republicans we would be far better off for our party to suggest just giving people tax cuts, and let individuals, all of them, decide what to spend their money on and what's best for them," Rose said. "Who's to say that a family needs diapers more than they need milk, for example. Who's to say that right now, especially in downstate Illinois, that they need diapers more than they need help paying their power bills."
For Villa's measure, families must be 100% below the federal poverty line to qualify for the program.
The state will use taxpayer funds to distribute diapers. Senate Bill 1294 has been referred to the Committee on Assignments.