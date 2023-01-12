The Sheriffs in Madison and Jersey Counties are joining with others across the state in their opposition to enforcing the so-called assault weapons ban signed this week by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Below are the statements from each:
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor released a joint statement:
Dear Citizens,
Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
As with any statute passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, it is presumed constitutional. But we are acutely aware that this statute touches on fundamental constitutional issues and is in obvious tension with recent and binding Supreme Court precedent on the Second Amendment. Among other things, it bans many of the most popular firearms in America, firearms that are currently in common use for lawful purposes and which law-abiding citizens have legally owned for many years. Whatever the policy justification, such a ban is hard to square with the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Bruen, which stated simply: “the Second Amendment protects the possession and use of weapons that are ‘in common use at the time.’”
Based on the analysis above, we expect a strong court challenge to HB 5471 in short order. We trust that this legislative overreach will not stand. In the meantime, we remain focused on reducing violent crime.
Therefore, pending further direction by the courts, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will not expend its limited resources to check whether otherwise law-abiding gun owners have registered their weapons with the State, nor will the Madison County Sheriff’s Office be arresting or housing otherwise law-abiding individuals solely due to non-compliance with HB 5471. As to possible prosecution, if the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is brought cases relating to enforcement of HB 5471, it will exercise strict prosecutorial discretion in such circumstances, ensuring that the clearly-defined Second Amendment rights of our citizens remain undiminished.
We are very concerned and disturbed by the ongoing and escalating violence throughout our state and country. We have fantastic staffs that put forth a strong effort to deter any criminal behavior. We are always supportive of new tools, techniques and laws that assist us in preventing and holding accountable the people that choose to do harm and violence on others.
But in this process, the citizens of Madison County can remain confident that their local law enforcement will not turn the criminal justice system against those acting within their clearly-defined constitutional rights. At the same time, we will continue to ensure that crimes involving firearms are investigated and prosecuted according to the facts and circumstances of each case.
Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns:
Citizens of Jersey County,
I have received many queries about the recent passage of Illinois House Bill (HB) 5471 (Protect Illinois Communities Act) which is also being referred to as the Illinois “assault weapons” ban. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association (ISA), which serves as the Sheriffs’ representative and political action committee, has opposed the Bill. I certainly concur. The ISA also put out a statement, which many Sheriffs adopted and posted immediately. I apologize for my delay in getting a statement to you. I, however, first wanted to discuss my thoughts and approach with our local law enforcement leaders and our State’s Attorney. Now, I want to take a moment to explain my thought process to you, as well as our plan moving forward.
While I am not a legislator or attorney, I know that throughout our history, the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized an individual’s right to keep and bear Arms as a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment of our Constitution. The Supreme Court has considered self-defense, or using firearms in defense of one’s hearth and home, to be the central component of that right. Recently, in striking down a New York law, the Supreme Court also held that carrying a firearm outside of the home for self-defense is also a Constitutional right for most people. I understand there are many facets of this issue. In my career, I have witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by gun violence on far too many occasions. And I believe most of our citizens desire to find a viable solution (or measures) to stop the senseless violence and loss of lives.
Still, as your Sheriff and as a law enforcement officer, I am sworn to protect Jersey County by enforcing the law AND protecting your Constitutional rights. Generally, those two obligations are one and the same. Unfortunately, in this instance, they are not. I believe that many of the provisions of HB 5471 as currently written are unconstitutional and will not survive scrutiny from reviewing courts, to include the U.S. Supreme Court. When I look at our history, I often wonder how things would be different if past law enforcement officers would have used their discretion in enforcing laws that seemed wrong and were ultimately determined to be unconstitutional. I feel that I am currently in such a place.
For all of these reasons, myself (as the chief law enforcement officer and custodian of the jail in Jersey County) and those serving in our Sheriff’s Office will use our lawful discretion in enforcing HB5471 until such time that reviewing courts can weigh in. For now, when it comes to law abiding citizens and lawful gun owners, we will not be checking for registration of your firearms with the State, nor will we be arresting otherwise law-abiding citizens solely with non-compliance of this Act or housing such citizens in our jail. For those who would otherwise violate our laws or unlawfully possess firearms, we will continue to consider all applicable charges in order to protect Jersey County.
As your Sheriff, I intend to always discuss important legal matters affecting you with my fellow law enforcement leaders. In this case, Jerseyville Chief of Police Brad Blackorby, Grafton Chief of Police Eric Spanton, and Elsah Chief of Police Larry Mead, concur with this approach. In addition, we are fortunate in our County to have another protector of Constitutional rights and check on problematic legislation. I spoke with State’s Attorney Ben Goetten, who concurs with these actions and wanted me to share the following with you:
“As with the SAFE-T Act, which my colleagues and I have challenged in court, I have serious concerns about many of the provisions of HB 5471 and their constitutionality. My simple message to Jersey County Residents is this: While I would never make a blanket statement that I will NOT prosecute certain crimes. I can assure you I will wield heavily the most powerful tool a prosecutor possesses…discretion.”