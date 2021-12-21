It’s crunch time for Christmas shopping, with just a few days to go. Criminals know your attention might be elsewhere, so local law enforcement is asking you to not let your guard down if you still have some shopping to do. Most importantly, most say, is to be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially walking to and from your vehicle.
You should try and park as close to the door of the shopping establishment as possible, and keep one hand free, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department Captain Will Dimitroff. He tells The Big Z having a shopping partner can help ward off any potential thieves.
He says when returning to your car if you see someone suspicious, turn around and go back in the store. Once you load your vehicle, drive away. Don't sit with your head down looking at your cell phone or anything else, because that can make you a target.