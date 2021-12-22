Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office is again extending expiration dates for state driver's license and ID cards. The additional three-month extension is due to continued concerns about the pandemic and not overloading driver's facilities with lots of people needing to renew.
That means there's no need to rush in, according to Secretary of State spokesperson Beth Kaufman.
This does not apply to CDL's, and White's office says this will be the final extension. Some motorists can review their license online at ilsos.gov